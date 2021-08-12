Mideast in Pictures: Kuwait National Museum sheds light on ancient life

The collection includes artifacts found on Failaka Island, animal fossils, and bronze coins from the Bronze period and the Hellenistic period.
Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows an exhibit in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait
Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows a pottery jar in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows exhibits in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Published : August 12, 2021
By : xinhua
