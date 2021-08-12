Thursday, August 12, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Kuwait National Museum sheds light on ancient life

Located in Kuwait City, Kuwait National Museum highlights the countrys cultural heritage through exhibitions on Kuwati life and traditions throughout history.

The collection includes artifacts found on Failaka Island, animal fossils, and bronze coins from the Bronze period and the Hellenistic period.

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows an exhibit in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows an exhibit in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows a pottery jar in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows a pottery jar in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows exhibits in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows exhibits in Kuwait National Museum in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
