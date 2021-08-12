Tons of drugs, chemical substances torched in eastern Afghanistan

The drugs were seized from separate locations in Nangarhar within the past three years and was set ablaze on the outskirts of provincial capital Jalalabad city, the ministry said in a statement.

The burned drugs included heroin, poppy opium, hashish, henbane and some amounts of chemical agents used in producing heroin, the statement added.

Police have also arrested 220 suspects along with 45 vehicles and 18 weapons in connection with trafficking and hiding the drugs during the cited period, according to the statement.

Much of the world's opium poppy is cultivated in the militancy-hit country.