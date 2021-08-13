Calls for curfew, more curbs in Sydney as delta outbreak worsens

Though Sydney has been in lockdown for nearly two months now, the curbs are generally looser than those that helped Melbourne beat back the virus last year; daily cases have surged from 12 on June 26, when the stay-at-home order was first announced, to records of around 350 this week.

The situation is putting Australia in the worst of both worlds: half the population of 26 million people are cooped up again, but the delta variant is still spreading to new cities and regions hundreds of miles away, just like it is in reopened economies like the U.S. and U.K. National capital Canberra on Thursday became the latest to order a lockdown after one case were found.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is now under increasing pressure from other regional leaders and some health experts to tighten social-distancing restrictions to stem the outbreak, as her playbook of keeping the economy relatively open while trying to contain delta's spread appears to be unequal to the variant's highly contagious nature. While residents of Sydney and other locked-down areas have been told not to leave home unless unavoidable, there's a lengthy list of exemptions such as for outside exercise or essential work that some people are using liberally.

"Covid Zero is clearly not holding up under delta -- it's so much more contagious," said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales. Unless Berejiklian changes tactics, "it will keep spreading and the case numbers will keep rising, and it will pose a greater threat to the rest of Australia."