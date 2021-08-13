Military bases near Chesapeake Bay contaminated with forever chemicals, new report warns

The chemicals are also present in "aqueous film-forming foam" that the Defense Department first developed in the 1960s to quickly put out jet-fuel fires, during training exercises and in actual blazes.

When asked to comment on the report, a spokesman for the Defense Department offered links to two websites with news releases about the department's efforts to clean up the chemicals, its outreach and restoration efforts, and how the "national issue" needed "national solutions."

Beyond that, the spokesman said in an email, "we have nothing further to provide."

The nine affected sites include Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md., the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., which had the highest concentration of chemicals in its groundwater, at 2.2 million parts per trillion. (The Environmental Protection Agency has said that such chemicals should be at or below 70 parts per trillion in clean drinking water).

Also on the list was Blossom Point, the Martin State air facility, Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Chesapeake Bay Detachment in Maryland, along with Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va., and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

An additional seven military sites may also be affected, the report said, though the Defense Department has not yet done testing to confirm the presence of "forever chemicals" in those places. Those are the Navy recreation center in Solomons, Md.; the Weide Army Heliport in Edgewood, Md.; Naval Training Center Bainbridge in Port Deposit, Md.; Fort Monroe in Virginia; the Little Creek Naval Amphibious Base in Virginia Beach; the Williamsburg Fleet and Industrial Supply Center; and the Craney Island naval fuel depot in Portsmouth, Va.

Scott Faber, senior vice president at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, best known for its guides to sunscreens and produce, said it is unclear whether the crabs, oysters and fish being harvested from affected areas contain high levels of contamination, but he said a "limited sampling" has left his group feeling that there are "reasons to be worried."