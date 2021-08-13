Friday, August 13, 2021

international

S. Korea raises travel alert for Ethiopias South Wollo, East Gojjam

South Korea on Thursday raised the travel alert for two areas in Ethiopias northern Amhara region amid escalating armed clashes in the country, recommending citizens cancel or delay plans to travel there.

The foreign ministry issued the Level 3 travel alert for South Wollo and East Gojjam -- the second highest in the four-tier system, which asks citizens to cancel their travel plans and those already in the areas to move to safe places.

The ministry said that it would continue to review whether there is a need to readjust the travel alert level as it carefully watches the security conditions in northern Ethiopia. (Yonhap)

Published : August 13, 2021

By : The Korea Herald/ANN

Related News

(Hello Africa) A glimpse of African elephants

Published : August 13, 2021

Biden administration expands COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include HHS employees

Published : August 13, 2021

U.S. embassy urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately

Published : August 13, 2021

People cool off in fountains in Rome amid high temperatures

Published : August 13, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge, protests pressure Thai stocks

Published : August 13, 2021

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 enhanced by Dow solutions

Published : August 13, 2021

Retailers profiteering from rapid test kits face jail, warns Commerce Ministry

Published : August 13, 2021

List of Top 5 highest-paid football players in the world for 2021

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.