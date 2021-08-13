People cool off in fountains in Rome amid high temperatures

A man refreshes himself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
People visit the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
Tourists fill bottles from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A tourist cools off by a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A woman takes a selfie near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
Tourists cool off near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A boy refreshes himself with the tap water in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A dog drinks water under a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A couple stand near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
A boy refreshes himself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.
Published : August 13, 2021
By : xinhua
