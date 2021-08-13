People cool off in fountains in Rome amid high temperatures

A boy refreshes himself with the tap water in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A tourist cools off by a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A dog drinks water under a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A couple stand near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A boy refreshes himself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.