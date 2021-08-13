Friday, August 13, 2021

People cool off in fountains in Rome amid high temperatures

People hit fountains to stay cool in Rome, Italy. A heatwave is sweeping across the country this week while wildfires are still raging in its southern regions.

A man refreshes himself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.  

People visit the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

Tourists fill bottles from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A tourist cools off by a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A woman takes a selfie near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

Tourists cool off near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A boy refreshes himself with the tap water in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A tourist cools off by a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A dog drinks water under a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A couple stand near a fountain in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

A boy refreshes himself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : xinhua

