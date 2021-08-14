3-year-old girl among six killed in mass shooting in UKs Plymouth

The gunman was identified as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old who lived locally, Devon and Cornwall Police said in an online statement. He killed himself after carrying out the shooting spree in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

Among the five people killed was a three-year-old girl, the police said, adding that two people injured at the scene remain in hospital and neither is seriously injured.

"Jake Davison was a licensed firearm holder, the circumstances of which will now be subject to full, independent investigation and scrutiny," read the statement.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted earlier that the shooting was not "terrorism-related."

"We believe we have an incident that is domestically related, that has spilled into the street and seen several people within Plymouth losing their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance," Shaun Sawyer, chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police, told reporters.

"This is a truly shocking and tragic incident," said Sawyer.