UK defense secretary says U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan a "mistake"

"At the time of the Trump deal with, obviously the Taliban, I felt that was a mistake to have done it that way. We will all, in the international community probably pay the consequences of that," Wallace said.

"I've been pretty blunt about it publicly and that's quite a rare thing when it comes to United States decisions, but strategically it causes a lot of problems and as an international community, it's very difficult for what we're seeing today," he said.

"Of course I am worried, it is why I said I felt this was not the right time or decision to make because, of course, al-Qaida will probably come back, certainly would like that type of breeding ground," he added.

Talking about the withdrawal of British troops from the country, Wallace said Britain had no choice but to pull its forces out, because the international community had to act together.