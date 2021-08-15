Tokyo 2020+ In Review / Gen Z skateboarders take sport beyond competition

In the Olympics, athletes and their supporters alike have a strong tendency to expect medals and settle for nothing less. This leads to “medal supremacists” for whom results are everything.

However, the world of skateboarding draws a line with traditional sports. Videos of spectacular tricks posted on social media quickly get “likes” from around the world, which some skaters value higher than good results in competitions.

Others replay the video over and over, aiming to imitate the tricks. Their smartphone becomes their coach. By making the spectacular tricks public, it allows every skater to get better.

Skater fashion also attracts attention. At the root is likely the underlying desire to have fun in the sport.

The women’s park final consisted of eight skateboarders including Okamoto. The oldest was 23, and the average age was 17. They are members of Gen Z, a generation of digital natives in their mid-teens to mid-20s who have been exposed to the Internet from the day they were born.

They want not just to compete, but to have fun and spend time with their friends. A fresh wind is blowing through the Olympics, started by a new generation in a new sport.