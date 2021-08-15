Endangered long-tail bats found in New Zealand 1st time in decades

"DOC's predator control work will have helped to protect the bats and the Predator Free South Westland project now underway, will help secure their future."

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours owner Dale Burrows said that Jobs for Nature has been a lifeline for his business and he and his staff have enjoyed feeling like they were giving back to nature.

"It's been a real buzz to discover the long-tailed bats right in our backyard and we're looking forward to being involved in further work to find out more about the population and protect them."

"We've learnt heaps about native species and conservation through this work, and this has brought value to our business as we share this knowledge with the mostly Kiwi visitors who now come on our tours," Burrows said.

Kiri Allan said DOC had coordinated the bat survey work and provided training to the workers, who then put out bat recorders in likely-looking spots and did the initial data analysis using a "bat search" programme.

"DOC has long suspected that the lush lowland rainforests around Fox and Franz Josef glaciers might be home to pekapeka and have had a few anecdotal sightings over the years, so it's fantastic to now have this confirmed."

"Further surveys are planned for next summer, when the bats are active, to learn how widely they're spread," she said.