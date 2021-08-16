Afghan president flees country after Taliban enters Kabul, a sign the government has collapsed

Meanwhile, Afghan leaders who have been the Taliban's nemesis for the past two decades issued pleas for the group to refrain from retributory violence.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai appeared in a video posted online, surrounded by his three daughters as a helicopter whirred overhead.

"We are trying to solve the issue of Afghanistan with the Taliban leadership peacefully," he said, according to the Associated Press.

Other figures closely associated with the American-backed government, including Gul Agha Sherzai, the former governor of Nangarhar province, recorded videos congratulating the Taliban on its victory.

One Afghan official, acting interior minister Abdul Satar Mirzakwal, said Sunday that there had been "an agreement that there will be a transitional administration for orderly transfer of power."

But Ghani's departure, apparently to a neighboring country in Central Asia with his family and much of his government, dissolved plans in place as recently as Saturday to send a team to Doha to negotiate a transition with the Taliban.

Instead, Abdullah announced the formation of a new "coordination council" with Karzai and former jihadi leader-turned-politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to deal directly with the Taliban in Kabul. Its purpose, Karzai said on Twitter, is to "prevent chaos ... and to better manage the affairs related to peace and the peaceful transfer" of power.

The Taliban has not responded publicly to the group, but U.S. officials assume that the militants are equally interested in preventing violence as they consolidate their control. There is no sense among those officials that a power-sharing government is being discussed. Rather, the Taliban were expected to set the terms and the council would facilitate its nonviolent takeover.

U.S. officials, focused on the evacuation, are not involved in the Afghan-to-Afghan talks.

The Taliban's lightning-quick advance to the Afghan capital came as helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy early Sunday and armored diplomatic vehicles were seen leaving the area around the compound. Diplomats scrambled to destroy sensitive documents, sending smoke from the embassy's roof, said two State Department officials familiar with the situation.

State Department officials had preferred to evacuate the U.S. Embassy over multiple weeks, two U.S. officials told The Washington Post on Saturday. Defense officials did not think that was realistic, but waited to begin deploying additional troops to Kabul until the Biden administration made the call on Thursday to begin withdrawing. The bulk of those troops are expected to arrive by the end of the weekend, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

The Pentagon is expected to deploy another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan from a brigade combat team with the 82nd Airborne Division that already was deploying to the region, two defense officials said. With the additional deployment, up to 6,000 U.S. troops could soon be on the ground at Kabul International Airport.

But meanwhile, the exit was moving forward - though in a highly precarious atmosphere.

NGO officials said they had received queries from military officials about conditions at the airport, suggesting the U.S. government was struggling to get real-time information.

Accounts circulated on social media of chaotic scenes at the airport, as foreigners and Afghans desperately sought to flee the country. A video on Snapchat showed crowds massing under a plane on the tarmac Sunday night, as people were pulled into what appeared to be a military cargo plane. In another video, posted to Twitter, a line of men with suitcases stood waiting to board an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight.

Hundreds of Afghans - including many women and children - crowded into the terminal on Sunday to wait for flights out. Cars jammed Kabul's streets as people rushed to get home or to the airport.

A U.S. defense official familiar with the situation said that no Taliban attacks have occurred on Kabul airport as of Sunday evening, but described the situation as chaotic.

Mere hours before, the Taliban had captured the city of Jalalabad, adding the eastern provincial capital to the ever-growing ranks of territory under its control. The fall came just hours after the Taliban seized Mazar-e Sharif - a northern city long seen as an anti-Taliban stronghold.

The Taliban's takeover far exceeded the pace at which the U.S. had estimated that the Afghan government could collapse. As of last week, the U.S. military had estimated a collapse within 90 days. In June, American officials had forecast that a collapse would take six to 12 months.

Blinken took to the Sunday shows to defend the Biden administration's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, arguing that the Taliban's current offensive would have happened even if U.S. forces remained in Afghanistan.

"If the president had decided to stay, all gloves would've been off, we would've been back at war with the Taliban, attacking our forces, the offensive you've seen throughout the country almost certainly would've proceeded," Blinken told NBC News.