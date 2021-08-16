Japanese taxpayers were shut out from Olympic venues, but they now can view the staggering bill

To be sure, even the most expensive estimate comes out to less than 1 percentage point of Japan's total GDP, one of the world's largest economies.

Still, experts say the unique realities of these Games are sure to put an unprecedented burden on the host city of Tokyo and the Japanese government, which is facing a ballooning national debt that is worsening because of the pandemic.

By effectively banning spectators and closing the Games to outside visitors, Japanese officials have forfeited nearly $800 million in revenue that they had expected. Rather than attracting as many as 10 million tourists, per some optimistic projections, fewer than 100,000 official Olympics-related travelers were approved, which included athletes, team personnel and journalists. These visitors were sequestered to the Olympic "bubble" - the approved official Games venues, hotels and other special sites - for the vast majority of their stay in Japan.

"The bulk of this is going to have to come from people's taxes … and the government will try to further borrow money from the public. So it's going to be, at the end of the day, a huge burden on taxpayers," said Noriko Hama, economics professor at Doshisha Business School in Kyoto.

That loss of revenue comes on top of the economic struggles already created by the pandemic and the country's state of emergency designation, limiting how late businesses can stay open and shutting down borders to tourists.

The postponement of this year's Olympics added $2.8 billion to the tab, according to organizers, who had to extend contracts and keep temporary venues longer than planned. And then there were other additional costs associated with the pandemic, such as the daily processing of tens of thousands of coronavirus tests from inside the Olympic bubble.

Tokyo secured a record $3 billion in domestic sponsorships, an impressive feat, Matheson said. But it's unclear how much of that will come through in the end, he said. For example, Toyota pulled its domestic advertisements from the Olympics in the days leading up to the Opening Ceremonies.

Hosting the Olympics can often lead to long-term benefits. Investments into the infrastructure will last beyond the Games. Cities also can rebrand or introduce themselves to the world as a travel destination. But Tokyo is already a global power, and the infrastructure benefits likely will be minimal, Matheson said. And foreign journalists were largely limited to the Olympic venues, restricting their ability to showcase Japan's culture, he said.

"The reporters couldn't go out to do their special interest story of people of, you know, people walking in the Imperial Gardens and they couldn't go to their story of, 'We're down in the Ginza district, the most spectacular commercial street in the world,'" he said. "All you could see is the inside of the gym rather than … all the sort of things that would make a fun trip to Tokyo."

On the other hand, the IOC secured around $4 billion in revenue from broadcast media rights and international sponsorships, Matheson said.

Yuji Nakamura, professor of public administration at Japan's Utsonomiya University who has studied the Tokyo Olympics since 2013, said he expects Tokyo will be left in a similar situation as Montreal, which hosted the Summer Games in 1976 and experienced the largest cost overrun to date: 720 percent. It took 30 years to pay down that debt, according to Flyvbjerg's study.

"Both the Tokyo government and central government couldn't get their money's worth. … In the end, the price has to be paid by the taxpayers and future generations," Nakamura said.

If the cost reaches as high as $25 billion to $30 billion, that could amount to about $940 per Tokyo resident, according to Naofumi Masumoto, visiting professor of Olympic Studies at Tokyo Metropolitan University and Musashino University. That is money that could go toward other needs of the metropolitan government, such as hospital beds for coronavirus patients and purchasing vaccines, Masumoto said.

These Japanese experts expect that the Olympic spending likely will require special government bonds or taxes, or a cost-sharing deal with private companies to cover the cost.

"Without something along those lines … they will never get financial houses in order," said Hama, of Doshiba Business School.

It is yet unclear if there will be any significant political fallout for Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who is facing reelection this fall and is lagging in polls. Despite fears that the Olympics could become a global superspreader event and strong public opposition leading up to it, public sentiment appeared to shift once the Games began, and Olympics-related coronavirus cases were largely contained to the bubble.

"I think the political costs at this point, because there were no evident disasters during the Olympics themselves, are probably going to be limited," said David Leheny, professor in the Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies at Waseda University in Tokyo.

"Because there was so much apprehension about it, the fact that there weren't any disasters, mixed with the fact that there were so many Japanese winners, many of them who were charming, appealing figures in many ways, people are going to be primed into thinking that the Olympics had gone as well as possible," Leheny added.