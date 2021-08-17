Asean reports fewer new Covid-19 cases and related deaths

Countries in the region reported 85,308 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 91,166, and 2,298 deaths, down from the previous day’s 2,522.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 8.78 million and deaths rose to 191,063.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo vowed on Monday during the annual state of the nation speech to parliament to keep working to reform the nation, even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to batter Indonesia’s economy.

He said while gross domestic product grew 7 per cent in the second quarter, tighter social restrictions in place since early July to curb the spread of the delta variant were set to weigh heavily on the economy this quarter.

The president also promised to ease travel restrictions on Java island from Monday and on the four major islands on August 23.

Meanwhile a Singaporean undergraduate, who was studying acting in Britain, was convicted on Monday of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection after returning to Singapore. Esther Tan Ling Ying, 24, had some Covid-19 symptoms before she flew back from London via Doha. But in breach of her stay-home notice, she had eaten at a foodcourt at the airport on March 23 last year. District Judge convicted Tan on Monday, and adjourned mitigation and sentencing to August 30. For exposing others to the risk of infection of Covid-19, Tan can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.