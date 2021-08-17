Israel mulls calling for intl help to curb massive wildfire

Some 45 firefighting teams and 10 aircraft were already battling the blazes, according to a statement issued by the Fire and Rescue Services.

Israel's state-owned Kan Radio reported that more than 17 square kilometers of forest had already been consumed. At least 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Jerusalem area, a spokesperson with the Jerusalem police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. It broke out on Sunday amid a combination of hot, dry and windy weather.

