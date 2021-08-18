PM Modi chairs cabinet committee security meeting on Afghanistan

Today evening, the Prime Minister has reportedly chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. According to sources, it was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The CCS is the apex government body that deals with the issues of national security.

India has been engaged every second in the evacuation of Indians from Afghan soil where hundreds of residents have left their homeland after the Taliban captured the country and its President fled. India had also deployed teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to guard its embassy in Afghanistan. The security personnel too were flown back in military aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Sources said PM Modi has been in constant liaison with officials, taking updates of the development in Afghanistan. The present situation in Afghanistan, sources said, is bound to have certain geopolitical implications which are also being discussed but at present India is likely to maintain the role of an observer than opt for quick reactions to the developments.

An expert on international affairs told The Statesman that with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, things can turn out to be a little worrisome for India which was until now putting efforts to strengthen its relations with the country. “If allegations, that Pakistan was instrumental behind the Taliban capture of Afghanistan turns out to be true, then India needs to do some serious thinking since it could a strategy to corner India.”

Presently, the Taliban has warned India that it is in the best interest of both countries to cooperate but sources said it will be difficult for India which has pledged in the UNSC that it would fight against terrorism.

The External Affairs minister Jaishankar has tweeted to share that discussions were held with the Foreign minister of Afghanistan and assured that India will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council.

He added that the movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise and thanked all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible.

The first transport aircraft left Kabul yesterday under challenging circumstances and amid chaos at the airport, where thousands of Afghans were desperate to fly out of the country. The rest of the diplomatic and security contingent was unable to leave due to the curfew declared by the Taliban.

More than 120 people, including Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, left this morning; their departure was reportedly helped by an overnight conversation between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.