Laos asks Thailand to help Lao workers

The NA President, Dr Xaysomphone Phomvihane, made the proposal while holding talks with the Speaker of the lower house of Thailand’s Parliament, Mr Chuan Leekpai, via videoconference on Tuesday.

The NA President also requested Mr Chuan to push concerned sectors in Thailand to assist Lao workers, especially in facilitating their return to Laos.

The latest statistics show that more than 246,000 Lao workers have returned from Thailand since the pandemic began last year, with around 150,000 coming back in 2020.

A recent major outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand over the past few months resulted in the cutting of many jobs and forcing hundreds of Lao workers to return home.

At least 30 percent of those who returned brought the Coronavirus with them, ramping up pressure on Laos’ efforts to contain the spread of infections.

During the talks, Dr Xaysomphone thanked Thailand for helping Lao workers in the past and for providing medical equipment to support Laos’ battle against the Coronavirus.

The two leaders said they highly valued the development of bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic relations, trade, investment, tourism, education and health.

The two sides agreed to push for the implementation of agreements signed by the two countries in past years for mutual benefits.

In addition, Dr Xaysomphone asked Mr Chuan to push for concerned sectors in Laos and Thailand to resolve issues related to land and river border demarcation between the two countries to ensure the success of the project agreed on by both sides.

Laos and Thailand have close links through their shared roots in traditions, customs, culture and language, and share an extensive border on land and water.

Thailand is a major investor in Laos, and the two countries have strong economic and trade cooperation.

Since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1950, their relationship and cooperation have steadily broadened and seen an increasing number of fruitful results.