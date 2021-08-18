7 more Japan prefectures to be put under state of emergency

This would put 29 prefectures under a state of emergency or priority measures, or about 60% of all 47 prefectures.

The revised draft of the basic response policy for the pandemic includes a request for the prefectures under a state of emergency or priority measures to ask large-scale commercial facilities with a floor area of 1,000 square meters or more to control or limit their visitors. Those that do not comply will be subject to fines.

Food halls in department stores will also be asked to control the number of visitors.

Based on the outbreak of infection clusters at department stores and elsewhere, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures, said at a meeting of the governmentâ€™s subcommittee on novel coronavirus, â€œThe governmentâ€™s basic line is to thoroughly control entry, and we will ask the facilities in all areas to strictly follow this policy.â€

The government will also call on members of the public to reduce their shopping trips by half.

At the same time, Nishimura asked the subcommittee to consider how to ease restrictions on social and economic activities after Japanâ€™s ongoing vaccination programs are concluded.

The daily number of new infections surpassed 20,000 last Friday for the first time, while the number of people with serious symptoms reached 1,603 on Monday, setting a record high for the fourth consecutive day.