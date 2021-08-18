Wednesday, August 18, 2021

international

Taliban holds 1st press conference since takeover of Kabul

At its first press conference since the Talibans takeover of most parts of Afghanistan, a spokesman of the group said here on Tuesday that the Taliban did not want to have any internal or external enemies, and intended to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, Rear) attends a press conference, his first public appearance, in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2021.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (L) addresses a press conference in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2021.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, Rear) attends a press conference in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2021.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addresses a press conference in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2021.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : xinhua

