Thursday, August 19, 2021

international

Asean sees slightly lower number of new Covid cases, deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 8.95 million, with 82,265 new cases reported on Wednesday, slightly lower than Tuesday’s tally of 84,330. There were an additional 2,300 deaths, also decreasing from Tuesday’s 2,331 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 195,694.

Singapore reported 53 new cases and one death on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the city-state to 66,334 patients and a total 45 deaths so far.

The government allowed businesses to let 50 per cent of their staff work at the office after the Covid-19 situation in the country showed improvement and 76 per cent of the population had been vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, Cambodia reported 593 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing cumulative cases there to 87,190 patients and a total of 1,730 deaths so far.

The country’s Public Health Ministry announced face masks are a must along with 1.5-metre social distancing in another 15 provinces, putting a total of 25 provinces under these rules until further notice. Violators will be issued a warning for their first offence and repeated offences will be met with a 200,000 riel (THB1,600) to 1 million riel fine.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

