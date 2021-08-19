Instability in Afghanistan likely to lead to increased migratory pressure: EU official

She added that the EU cannot abandon people in immediate danger in Afghanistan. "Journalists, NGO staff and human rights advocates in Afghanistan are among those who are most at risk, women in particular."

"I have called on member states to step up their engagement on resettlement, to increase resettlement quotas to help those in need of international protection and to offer complimentary legal pathways," Johansson said, adding that the Commission stands ready to help in the coordination between member states and provide the necessary additional financial support on "this important work strand."

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also said Wednesday that "Seamless cooperation is required now in the international community to secure the rights of women and civilians in Afghanistan."