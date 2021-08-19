UN moving about 100 staffers from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan

"They will continue their work remotely," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Dujarric thanked the government of Kazakhstan for hosting a temporary remote office of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

"In light of the security and other constraints in Kabul and other parts of the country at the moment, it was decided to move a part of the UN staff out of the country," he said. "Personnel will return to Afghanistan as conditions permit."

The spokesman would not go into exact numbers or locations where international staff members were working, but told reporters at a regular briefing that all those relocating are international staff members, numbering about 100.