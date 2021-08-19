Child COVID-19 cases still rising in U.S. -- report

More than 121,000 new child cases were logged in the week ending Aug. 12 in the United States, "a continuing substantial increase," said the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
As of Aug. 12, more than 4.41 million children had tested positive in the country since the onset of the pandemic, representing 14.4 percent of all cases, said the report.
Children under the age of 12 have not been authorized to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.
Published : August 19, 2021
By : xinhua
