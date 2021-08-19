Thursday, August 19, 2021

international

Child COVID-19 cases still rising in U.S. -- report

Child COVID-19 cases in the United States have been rising since late June, according to a recent report.

More than 121,000 new child cases were logged in the week ending Aug. 12 in the United States, "a continuing substantial increase," said the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

As of Aug. 12, more than 4.41 million children had tested positive in the country since the onset of the pandemic, representing 14.4 percent of all cases, said the report.

Children under the age of 12 have not been authorized to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. 

Published : August 19, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Taliban meets with Karzai amid efforts to form new govt in Afghanistan

Published : August 19, 2021

S&P Global Ratings lowers its Thailand growth forecast as Covid wreaks havoc in Southeast Asia

Published : August 19, 2021

U.S. to distribute COVID-19 booster shots next month: officials

Published : August 19, 2021

UK records another 33,904 coronavirus cases

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

Published : August 19, 2021

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

Published : August 19, 2021

SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.