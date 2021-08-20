Friday, August 20, 2021

international

UK records another 36,572 coronavirus cases

The country also reported another 113 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,373.

Another 36,572 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,392,160, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported another 113 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,373. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Thursday that he is "confident" that COVID-19 booster vaccine will begin to be given to the most vulnerable from next month, according to Sky News.

The government is still waiting for the final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the booster jabs. The JCVI is meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential booster campaign, according to the Sky News report.

"So, we're waiting for their final opinion and, looking at everything and the timing of that, I'm confident that we can start in September when we will start with the most vulnerable cohorts and start offering that third jab," Sajid said.

A waiter is seen at a restaurant in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2021.

More than 87 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 75 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.  

Published : August 20, 2021

By : xinhua

