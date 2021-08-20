UK records another 36,572 coronavirus cases

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Thursday that he is "confident" that COVID-19 booster vaccine will begin to be given to the most vulnerable from next month, according to Sky News.

The government is still waiting for the final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the booster jabs. The JCVI is meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential booster campaign, according to the Sky News report.

"So, we're waiting for their final opinion and, looking at everything and the timing of that, I'm confident that we can start in September when we will start with the most vulnerable cohorts and start offering that third jab," Sajid said.