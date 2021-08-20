Study finds evidence of novel coronavirus circulating in Italy in late summer 2019

The study report entitled "Molecular evidence for SARS-CoV-2 in samples collected from patients with morbilliform eruptions since late summer 2019 in Lombardy, Northern Italy," was produced by a team of 16 researchers, including four senior authors -- three from the University of Milan and one from the High Institute of Health in Rome.

The 27-page report yet to be peer-reviewed, which was published on the repository of pre-prints SSRN in early August, is based on the investigation into the 435 skin samples collected from Lombardy Region to test for measles and rubella from 2018 to earlier this year.