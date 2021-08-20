CDCs data sharing problem misguides assessment on Delta variant in U.S.: Washington Post

The officials said that the information gap "stymied" the country's response to curb the disease, according to the report, adding that "the CDC's fumbles on the Delta variant tell a more complicated story: the once-storied agency faces other challenges that have hampered an agile response to the pandemic."

The report added that the CDC's failure in real-time data sharing "led top administration officials, including the president himself, to offer overly rosy assessments of the vaccines' effectiveness against the Delta variant that may have lulled Americans into a false sense of security."