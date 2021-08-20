Friday, August 20, 2021

international

Asean sees jump in new Covid cases and deaths

Southeast Asia reported a jump in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Thursday, collated data showed.

Asean countries confirmed 95,081 new cases, higher than Wednesday’s 82,265, while deaths rose to 2,786 from the previous day’s 2,300.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 9.04 million across the region with 198,480 deaths

Philippines reported 14,895 new cases and 258 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 1,791,003 and deaths to 30,881.

The Philippine government has allocated 45.3 billion pesos (Bt28 billion) to procure Covid-19 vaccines to be provided as a booster shot or a third jab for those who had earlier received two jabs. Eight brands of vaccine have been approved for this project, including mRNA types such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Myanmar reported 2,590 new cases and 159 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 365,759 and the death toll to 13,945. The military government announced that the domestic manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines will start within this year under cooperation with China and Russia. It is estimated that Myanmar will first produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine while it is unclear which of China’s vaccines will be chosen for domestic production.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tougher regulations cast shadow over crypto markets in S. Korea

Published : August 20, 2021

COVID-19 infection rate declines in most of the regions and states, including Yangon, except for Mandalay, Tanintharyi and Kayah

Published : August 20, 2021

Fully jabbed travellers to Singapore to qualify for differentiated vaccination measures

Published : August 20, 2021

Afghans protests spread challenging Taliban rule

Published : August 20, 2021

Latest News

Rains ease in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in lower South

Published : August 20, 2021

Thailand recorded 19,851 Covid-19 cases and 240 deaths on Friday

Published : August 20, 2021

Tougher regulations cast shadow over crypto markets in S. Korea

Published : August 20, 2021

COVID-19 infection rate declines in most of the regions and states, including Yangon, except for Mandalay, Tanintharyi and Kayah

Published : August 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.