Covid-19 death toll in Asean crosses 200,000

A total of 95,512 new cases were reported on Friday, higher than Thursday’s 95,081, but deaths were lower at 2,696 from the previous day’s 2,786.

Total Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 9.14 million while the death toll rose to 201,176.

The Philippines reported a steep jump in new cases to 17,231 with 317 deaths on Friday, from 14,895 and 258 respectively on Thursday.

Cumulative cases in the country totalled 1,807,800 with 31,198 deaths.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the easing of lockdown measures in Metro Manila until August 31 in selected businesses, but prohibited dining in at restaurants, both indoor and outdoor.

Meanwhile, Vietnam reported 10,657 new cases and 390 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 332,268 with 7,540 deaths. Ho Chi Minh City on Friday issued stay-at-home orders to its residents, with exceptions only for emergencies, as Covid-19 deaths soar. The city’s spokesman said that the curbs on movement should reduce infections and give authorities a chance to focus on treating gravely ill patients.