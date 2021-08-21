Container ship Ever Given crosses Suez Canal for return trip

"The 400-metre, 220,000-ton container ship that was docked at the UK port of Felixstowe, has returned to Port Said on Thursday night," said the statement.
"Accompanied by two tug boats and most professional guides, all security measures were taken to ensure the safe crossing of the ship," the SCA said.
The ship ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal and jammed global shipping traffic for nearly a week until it was refloated on March 29 by a fleet of Egyptian tugboats and diggers.
The ship was seized for more than three months until the SAC and ship owner reached a deal in July allowing the vessel to leave Egyptian waters.
Published : August 21, 2021
