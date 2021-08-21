Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Israel's continued settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories has been one of the major issues hampering the Israeli-Palestinian peace process which has stalled since 2014.
Palestinian protester burns tires during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug. 20, 2021.
Protesters run to take cover from tear gas canister during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug 20, 2021.
Published : August 21, 2021
By : xinhua
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021
Published : August 21, 2021