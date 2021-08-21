Saturday, August 21, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers Friday following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israel's continued settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories has been one of the major issues hampering the Israeli-Palestinian peace process which has stalled since 2014.

Palestinian protester burns tires during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug. 20, 2021.

Protesters run to take cover from tear gas canister during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug 20, 2021.

A protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug. 20, 2021.

Published : August 21, 2021

By : xinhua

