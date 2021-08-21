Biden defends handling of withdrawal from Afghanistan, sees "no question" of U.S. credibility

"This is one of the largest, most difficult air lifts in history, and the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America," said Biden, who has been widely criticized on the botched pullout, in a televised speech from the White House.

Biden said he has "seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world."

"And all our allies have agreed with that ... every one of them knew and agreed with the decision I made to end - jointly end - our involvement in Afghanistan," said Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan standing behind him.

"Let's put this thing in perspective here. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as getting Osama bin Laden, and we did," Biden said.

Calling the past week "heartbreaking," Biden said the United States has made "significant progress" and evacuated from Afghanistan over 18,000 people since July and 13,000 since Aug. 14.