Man who claimed to have bomb near Capitol charged with threatening to use weapon of mass destruction

Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina surrendered to authorities Thursday about five hours after he drove a truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and launched a standoff with law enforcement officers, police said. He had demanded to speak to President Joe Biden about a range of grievances against the Democratic Party and claimed that if he was shot, his vehicle and four others would explode.

According to court documents, a relative of Roseberry's reported to local law enforcement on Wednesday that he "had recently expressed anti-government views and an intent to travel to Virginia or Washington, D.C. to conduct acts of violence."

Officials said they found no bomb in his car, but there were materials that could be used to make explosives.

In a court appearance Friday when the charges were made public, Roseberry said he went to school through the eighth grade before going to work but eventually returned and got his GED and a welding license. He also said he hadn't taken his "mind medicine" for at least two days.

"My memory isn't that well, sir," he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui. He said his wife has power of attorney over his medical care.

Faruqui said he would delay any substantive decisions until the medication was provided but told Roseberry he faces up to life in prison.