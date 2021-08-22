UN: Kids in 4 South Asia nations most at risk of climate impact

In addition, Nepal and Sri Lanka are among the top 65 countries most impacted globally.

"The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children's Climate Risk Index" is UNICEF's first child-focused climate risk index.

It ranks countries based on children's exposure to climate and environmental shocks, such as cyclones and heatwaves, as well as their vulnerability to those shocks, based on their access to essential services.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India are among four South Asian countries where children are at extremely high risk of the impacts of the climate crisis, with a ranking of 14, 15, 15 and 26 respectively. While Nepal is ranked 51, Sri Lanka is at 61st place. Bhutan is ranked 111, with children at relatively lower risk.

"For the first time, we have clear evidence of the impact of climate change on millions of children in South Asia. Droughts, floods, air pollution and river erosion across the region have left millions of children homeless and hungry, and without any healthcare and water," said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF regional director for South Asia.