Việt Nam calls for international cooperation to deal with threat of terrorism

Under-Secretary-General for the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, and Director of the Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) Michele Coninsx said early this year, the social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the organisation of terrorist activities in areas without hostilities. However, the terrorist threat is increasing in war zones. Notably, IS affiliates and related organisations have shown signs of extending their presence in West Africa, the Sahel, East and Central Africa, Afghanistan and other parts of South Asia.

The presenters also underlined the need for a definitive humanitarian solution to the thousands of people in the camps in Iraq and Syria. Most of them are women and children believed to have relations with terrorists. More counter-terrorism efforts are needed from the national, regional to global levels, they said, emphasising the central role of the Security Council on the issue.

UNSC members shared concerns about the latest developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need for comprehensive measures to prevent terrorists from using the area as a "safe haven".

Also on August 19, the Security Council countries agreed to issue a press statement on the content exchanged at the meeting, which reaffirmed the determination of the international community in eliminating terrorism. The statement also emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation on counter-terrorism in a comprehensive way to maintain peace, stability, and development. — VNS