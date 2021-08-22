Official: Number of Cambodian centenarians unexpectedly high

Hang Lina, a government delegate in charge of the National Institute of Statistics and the 2019 General Census, said on August 20 the latest census revealed that Cambodia has a total of 3,143 people aged 100 and over.

“This statistic comes as a surprise. We have not expected that Cambodia has so many people in old age,” she said.

According to the census, Phnom Penh has the highest number of centenarians at 462, followed by Siem Reap at 267, Tbong Khmum at 250, Kampong Cham at 242 and Kandal at 220.

Kep, which has the smallest population, has only three centenarians.