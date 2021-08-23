Vietnam orders covid tests for millions in Ho Chi Minh City

The Southeast Asian country is battling its worst coronavirus wave with a record 11,299 domestic new virus cases reported Saturday. Ho Chi Minh City is the nation's epicenter with more than 171,000 reported domestic patients out of the country's 332,626 local cases since April 27, the start of latest national outbreak. The city has recorded 80% of the country's covid-19 deaths.

Authorities are increasingly concerned that months of tough anti-virus measures have yet to contain the spread of covid-19, and aim to further reduce movements by Ho Chi Minh City residents. They have already been restricted from leaving home and can do so for only essential reasons, such as getting food, seeking medical treatment or going to work-sites approved by the government.

The government aims to contain the virus to pockets in Ho Chi Minh City by Sept. 15, according to its website.

Less than 2% of the nation of 98 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 19, according to a statement posted on the website of the health ministry's publication Suc Khoe Doi Song.

Stricter movement restrictions are also being ordered in neighboring provinces including Dong Nai and Binh Duong, according to a statement on the government's website. That region is dotted with industrial parks - home to suppliers of global brands.

Hundreds of police officers from different parts of the country are being sent to Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province to assist with enforcement of the restrictions, according to the government statement. Likewise, thousands of doctors and other medical professionals have been arriving in the southern region to assist with the growing number of patients.

The army will oversee the enforcement of stay-at-home orders that were extended through Sept. 15 in Ho Chi Minh City and assist the city to ensure its food supply for the next 15 days, according to the government posting. Local officials must detail the number of stores in their areas and calculate the needs of households, the notice said.