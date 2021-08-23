Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

President Joe Biden, seeking to project competence and control in the face of dueling crises at home and abroad, said he has deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare for possible widespread damage from Henri.

Speaking from the White House's Roosevelt Room, Biden said he spoke with governors from states likely to be affected, and approved emergency declarations for Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. He warned that Henri could compound with rainfall that has already affected the region over the past several days.

"While New Englanders are used to dealing with tough weather, this storm has the potential for widespread consequences across the region, with significant flooding and power outages that could affect hundreds of thousands of people," Biden said. "So we are doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond, and recover."

Henri weakened from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, making landfall at 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, R.I. It unleashed wind gusts over 70 mph and produced coastal and inland flooding as it buffeted the coast.

Residents and tourists in some picturesque New England beach towns saw conditions shift from calm and drizzly into full-bore tropical storm mode in the space of about a half hour.

In Narragansett, R.I., a man who had been standing against a metal post to take pictures was bowled over by a sudden gust of wind, raindrops whizzing horizontally past an onlooking camera, according to footage posted by the local news station WCVB.

Sustained high winds and driving rain pummeled the asphalt from normally-crowded, now-deserted Soundview Beach near Old Lyme, Conn., where the Connecticut River empties into Long Island Sound. The water there was already hubcap-deep on streets even before the storm intensified around noon.

By late afternoon, the storm had further moderated as it moved inland. The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory found Henri's peak winds had declined to 40 mph, making it a minimal tropical storm. It was centered about 20 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn., drifting west-northwest at 7 mph. All tropical storm warnings were discontinued as Henri is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Sunday night.

Despite the projected weakening, the Hurricane Center warned that heavy rainfall and flooding are expected to continue through Monday across portions of southern New England into the northern Mid-Atlantic. The storm's very slow movement, or even a halt in forward progress, will allow heavy rain to linger over some areas, increasing the flood threat.

"[T]he cyclone will still continue to be a prolific rain producer, resulting in significant flooding across southern New England and portions of the northern Mid-Atlantic states for the next day or two," the Hurricane Center wrote.

Flash flood warnings continued in effect around New York City into Sunday evening, as 2 to 4 inches of rain had fall since Sunday morning with up to another 2 to 4 inches possible. That's on top of several inches of rain that fell Saturday night. Other areas that could experience flooding rain through Sunday night into Monday include northern New Jersey, the Poconos, Catskills, western Connecticut and Massachusetts, and southern Vermont.

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Northeast in an elevated-risk zone for flash flooding through early Tuesday, with the highest risk covering the Poconos, northern New Jersey, New York City, the Catskills, Connecticut and western Massachusetts. This entire zone is expected to see at least 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated double-digit totals.