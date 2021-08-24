EU should support countries close to Afghanistan: Greek PM

The Greek PM spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Friday about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"I talked to President Erdogan and I believe we have a common interest to ensure that the influx will be limited to as close to Afghanistan as possible," Mitsotakis told visiting Vice President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, according to an e-mailed press release from his office.

Greece is protecting its borders, which are also the EU's borders, with respect for human rights, Mitsotakis added.

Meanwhile, Matsola emphasised that Europe will continue to stand by Greece's side, and with the member states that are on the frontline. The ratification of the EU's New Pact on Migration and Asylum should be a priority, in order to bridge diverging views among member states, she added.