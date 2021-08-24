Russia may sign new contract with Turkey on S-400 missile supply

"Consultations are continuing. I believe they are already at their final stage," Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said at the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021," without disclosing details of the possible contract.

Russia and Turkey signed their first deal on the S-400 systems in 2017 and Turkey received the first shipment in July 2019.

Turkey is the first member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to purchase the S-400 systems, which has led to discontent on part of the United States.

