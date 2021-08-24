PM Lee Hsien Loong, US Vice-President Kamala Harris hail robust, enduring S’pore-US partnership

This is her second foreign trip since taking office in January, and she is the most senior US official to visit the region since Mr Biden was sworn in.

Her trip comes on the heels of Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s visit to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines in July.

Singapore and the US have had regular, high-level engagements under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Most recently in September 2019, Mr Lee made a working visit to New York where he met then-President Donald Trump.

Collaborating on trade, pandemics

Both sides also announced a flurry of agreements to strengthen their collaboration in cyber security, climate change, the economy, pandemics, and space.

A new initiative is the US-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation, which will strengthen bilateral and regional collaboration on trade and investment, beginning with four pillars: the digital economy, energy and environmental technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

“We are elevating the US-Singapore Collaboration Platform MOU to a new Partnership for Growth and Innovation, and look forward to the MOU’s early conclusion and expansion of cooperation in advanced manufacturing and the digital economy,” said Mr Lee at the joint press conference.

The MOU was signed in 2016 and renewed in 2018. Both sides have agreed to work towards concluding discussions on the partnership later this year.

Mr Lee also welcomed a supply chain dialogue which will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss ways to strengthen supply chain resilience.

He also noted three cyber-security agreements which had been concluded by the cyber, defence and finance agencies on both sides, as well as pandemic cooperation on genome sequencing and epidemic intelligence.

“This will speed up identification of new Covid-19 variants as well as emerging disease threats, and augment regional preparedness for current and future pandemics,” he said.

Responding to questions from the media during the joint press conference, Mr Lee said that what will influence perceptions of the US’ resolve and commitment to the region will be what it does, going forward - including how it repositions itself and engages its broad range of partners and allies in the region, and how it continues the fight against terrorism.

Countries make calculations and take positions, and they have to adjust these from time to time, he added.

“Sometimes it can be done smoothly, sometimes there are hiccups, sometimes things go awry and take time to put right. But countries remain with long term interests, with long term partners, and it is the mark of a country which can succeed that it takes these interests and partners seriously and in a dispassionate way, and maintains them over the long term.

“And the US has been in the region… more than 70 years ago. There have been ups and downs, there have been difficult moments. There have also been over decades, dramatic transformations in Asia, wrought by the benign and constructive influence of the US as a regional guarantor of security and supporter of prosperity.

“Singapore hopes and works on the basis that the US will continue to play that role, and continue to engage the region for many more years to come.”

Ms Harris expressed her belief that South-east Asia and the Indo-Pacific will in large part dictate the future of the world.

She said that the agreements the US has inked with Singapore and the region are evidence of its strength and enduring relationships around the globe.

These are not only priorities that relate to the US’ security or economic interests, she added, but they also relate to challenges the world faces going forward - such as future pandemics and what countries can do together to research on and stop them.

“This is a relationship that is based on a shared vision, both in terms of the challenges we face, and also the opportunities that we face... It is about the future in terms of our mutual commitment, curiosity and interest,” she said.

“It is about what we have in terms of shared values for the need for universal norms on the issue of cyber security. It is about the interest that we have in being a global partner on the issue of vaccines, for example, and our shared commitment - understanding that when we have the resources, we will share them with the world.

“These are the things that Singapore and the United States have in common. And with that common purpose, and with a similar approach to our responsibility for our own citizens, and our responsibility as global citizens… We will continue to partner in a way that benefits not only Singaporeans and Americans, but the rest of the world.”

On Monday, Ms Harris is also due to visit Changi Naval Base and US littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, which is in port for a multilateral exercise.

On Tuesday (Aug 24), she will deliver a policy speech and participate in a round-table discussion with the business community at Gardens by the Bay.