Trudeau vows 2-year ban on foreign home buyers if re-elected

The proposed restriction is an attempt to cool a housing market that has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic. Surging prices have become a central issue in the campaign for the Sept. 20 vote, in which Trudeau hopes to regain a majority in parliament, with all three major parties promising crackdowns.

"You shouldn't lose a bidding war on your home to speculators. It's time for things to change," Trudeau said at a campaign event in Hamilton, Ontario, about 40 miles southwest of Toronto. "No more foreign wealth being parked in homes that people should be living in."

Outrage over housing affordability is increasingly directed at foreign buyers, especially in Vancouver, whose real estate has become increasingly popular among non-resident buyers from China and Hong Kong.

While the number of houses changing hands has declined in recent months after a pandemic-driven boom in activity, prices remain near record levels. The average cost of a home was C$669,200 ($529,840) in July, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association -- up 16% from a year ago.