Wednesday, August 25, 2021

international

Asia Album: center Pakistan via border crossings

Afghans have entered Pakistan through border crossings in southwest Pakistans Chaman and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces Torkham.

Pakistan has issued visas to 4,000 people including the Afghan cricket team, foreigners and Afghan nationals over the last few days, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told media on Monday.

Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows trucks waiting to cross border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman.

Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows trucks waiting to cross border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman.

Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows people crossing border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman.

Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows people crossing border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman. 

Photo taken in northwestern Pakistan's Torkham on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a truck waiting to cross the border at a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Photo taken in northwestern Pakistan's Torkham on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a truck waiting to cross the border at a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

 

Published : August 25, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Bidens approval rating down to lowest point amid COVID-19 resurgence, failure in Afghanistan: poll

Published : August 25, 2021

Korea mulls ‘living with COVID-19’ after reaching 70% vaccine target

Published : August 25, 2021

Over four million peoples receive Covid-19 vaccines in Myanmar: MOHS

Published : August 25, 2021

US offers to host Apec meeting in 2023: Kamala Harris

Published : August 25, 2021

Latest News

Asia Album: center Pakistan via border crossings

Published : August 25, 2021

Bidens approval rating down to lowest point amid COVID-19 resurgence, failure in Afghanistan: poll

Published : August 25, 2021

WHA Group Acquires Shares in Storage Asia to Expand its Integrated Logistics Portfolio

Published : August 25, 2021

Forging Covid test certificates an offence, ministry warns

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.