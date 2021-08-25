Asia Album: center Pakistan via border crossings

Pakistan has issued visas to 4,000 people including the Afghan cricket team, foreigners and Afghan nationals over the last few days, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told media on Monday.
Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows trucks waiting to cross border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman.
Photo taken with mobile phone on Aug. 22, 2021 shows people crossing border at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in southwest Pakistan's Chaman.
Photo taken in northwestern Pakistan's Torkham on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a truck waiting to cross the border at a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Published : August 25, 2021
By : xinhua
