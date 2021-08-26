Japan expands virus emergency to 70% of population on Covid surge

The move comes as Japan hosts the Paralympics and before Suga faces a leadership vote in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party expected for next month. Public support for Suga has fallen to record lows and any major stumbles in virus management that erode support in the LDP and further sour public sentiment could have him join a long line of short-serving premiers -- ahead of a general election that must be held by November.

The states of emergency, which have few legal teeth, have become less effective in changing people's behavior over time. Many bars and restaurants are ignoring instructions to close early and stop serving alcohol, despite the threat of fines.

Suga said implementing a lockdown would be difficult under Japan's legal system. He also said he would decide this week to use 1.4 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) in reserves on items including vaccines, medication and subsidies.

There are no penalties for individuals who disobey instructions to stay at home, so many have continued their normal routines -- something that has mitigated the damage to the economy.

Japan managed to avoid a recession last quarter largely because shoppers shrugged off government warnings on the virus, but activity levels in Tokyo are still far lower than in New York and London, according to Apple Mobility Trends data. Japan found about 21,500 new virus cases Tuesday.

While Japan has been closing the gap among other Group of Seven nations for vaccinations, its rate for fully inoculated ranked last among the countries at about 43% of the population. Canada is at 66% and the U.S. is at 52%. Suga told the news conference Japan has secured enough vaccines for third shots for individuals from next year.