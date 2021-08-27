UK to continue Afghan evacuation despite Kabul airport explosions: PM

"I want to stress that this threat of a terrorist attack is one of the constraints that we've been operating under in Operation Pitting, in the big extraction that's been going on, and we've been ready for it; we've been prepared for it," Johnson told the reporters after an emergency meeting.

"And I want to stress that we're going to continue with that operation -- and we're now coming towards the end of it, to the very end of it, in any event," he said.

Two explosions took place at the Kabul airport on Thursday night, reportedly caused by suicide bombers. At least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded in the explosions, the BBC reported, quoting a senior health official in Afghanistan.