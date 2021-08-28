Saturday, August 28, 2021

international

UN Security Council condemns attacks near intl airport in Kabul

"Deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation of civilians is especially abhorrent and must be condemned," the members of the Security Council said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday with dozens of civilians and military personnel killed and injured.

Through a press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks," which were claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members "recalled that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians," the statement said.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said the statement. "Deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation of civilians is especially abhorrent and must be condemned."

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

Published : August 28, 2021

Related News

U.S. bases to house up to 50,000 Afghans

Published : August 28, 2021

Amazon Web Services disables ISIS propaganda website it had hosted since April

Published : August 28, 2021

With Hurricane Ida in mind, Saints cancel preseason game and will practice in Dallas

Published : August 28, 2021

Nationals make the most of whats left behind in win over stumbling Mets

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

6 Asian Pacific countries in top 10 to be the next rival to Silicon Valley

Published : August 28, 2021

U.S. bases to house up to 50,000 Afghans

Published : August 28, 2021

Amazon Web Services disables ISIS propaganda website it had hosted since April

Published : August 28, 2021

With Hurricane Ida in mind, Saints cancel preseason game and will practice in Dallas

Published : August 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.