Spain halts evacuations from Afghanistan

The last Spanish flight from Kabul was due to land at the military airport at Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid Friday evening, taking the number of Afghans evacuated by the Spanish to 2,206, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez said that more Afghans still need to be evacuated, and the Spanish government was "looking for ways to continue to evacuate the Afghans who have cooperated with us and their families who we have not been able to get out."

He also called for the European Union to "work together" to help the refugees.