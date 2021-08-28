Saturday, August 28, 2021

Spain halts evacuations from Afghanistan

The Spanish government said on Friday that it had concluded its operation to evacuate Spaniards and Afghans who had worked with Spanish authorities in Afghanistan.
 

The last Spanish flight from Kabul was due to land at the military airport at Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid Friday evening, taking the number of Afghans evacuated by the Spanish to 2,206, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez said that more Afghans still need to be evacuated, and the Spanish government was "looking for ways to continue to evacuate the Afghans who have cooperated with us and their families who we have not been able to get out."

He also called for the European Union to "work together" to help the refugees.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (not seen in the picture) in Riga, Latvia, on July 7, 2021.

Published : August 28, 2021

