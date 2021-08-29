Asean reports lower new Covid cases and deaths but Philippines extends lockdown

Singapore's Ministry of Health is delivering Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) to citizens by post until September 27.

Each household will receive six ATKs and instructions on how to use and drop them off properly.

Meanwhile, the ministry will hand out three ATKs per person to students and staff at kindergartens, children development centres, elementary schools and special education schools from September 13.

Schools will contact parents to ensure that students are used to antigen rapid tests for Covid-19.