Asean reports lower new Covid cases and deaths but Philippines extends lockdown

Singapore's Ministry of Health is delivering Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) to citizens by post until September 27.
Each household will receive six ATKs and instructions on how to use and drop them off properly.
Meanwhile, the ministry will hand out three ATKs per person to students and staff at kindergartens, children development centres, elementary schools and special education schools from September 13.
Schools will contact parents to ensure that students are used to antigen rapid tests for Covid-19.
Phillippines President Rodrigo Duterte decided to extend measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Manila and some provinces until September 7 this year.
Though some businesses were allowed to reopen, people were not allowed to dine at restaurants, use personal health services or perform religious activities.
Philippines had the second highest number of cases in the region on Saturday with 19,441 patients and 167 deaths, up from Friday's 17,447 and 113 respectively.
Malaysia had the most cases in Asean with 22,597 patients and 252 deaths.
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021