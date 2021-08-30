Monday, August 30, 2021

international

Tokyo vaccine lottery leaves young people waiting, fuming

A lottery system for COVID-19 vaccinations in Tokyo failed to placate young people’s demand for inoculations, despite the metropolitan government’s move to make the system fairer.

Tokyo’s new reservation-free COVID-19 vaccination center for young people in Shibuya Ward saw lines Saturday reaching at one point as far as Harajuku Station about a kilometer away. Lots were distributed to 2,226 people and about one-sixth of them, or 354, won the right to receive the vaccination the same day. Their second shot will also be available at the same location.

When this vaccination center opened at Workers’ Welfare Hall on Friday, the system was first come, first served. As only around 300 doses can be given each day, it was changed to a lottery system.

“It’s hard to get the vaccination whether by lottery or appointment,” said a 33-year-old part-time worker who waited for nearly three hours and was unsuccessful in the lottery. “Isn’t it the same in the end?”

A 17-year-old female student in her second year of high school who won the lottery said she wanted to have a normal high school life as time for her club and other activities had been cut short.

Tokyo continued with the lottery system on Sunday while also providing information about reservation-only vaccination venues at the north and south observatories at the Tokyo metropolitan government building and in the Nogizaka area of Minato Ward.

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Asean sees declining trend in new Covid cases and deaths

Published : August 30, 2021

U.S. carries out airstrike targeting suspected ISIS-K vehicle in Kabul

Published : August 30, 2021

[India] Afghan situation forced every country to rethink strategies: Rajnath

Published : August 30, 2021

Update: 6 Afghans killed after rocket falls into residential area in Kabul

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

Published : August 30, 2021

Stamp Fairtex on Potentially Facing Angela Lee: A Dream Come True

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.