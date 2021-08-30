Tokyo vaccine lottery leaves young people waiting, fuming

Tokyo’s new reservation-free COVID-19 vaccination center for young people in Shibuya Ward saw lines Saturday reaching at one point as far as Harajuku Station about a kilometer away. Lots were distributed to 2,226 people and about one-sixth of them, or 354, won the right to receive the vaccination the same day. Their second shot will also be available at the same location.

When this vaccination center opened at Workers’ Welfare Hall on Friday, the system was first come, first served. As only around 300 doses can be given each day, it was changed to a lottery system.

“It’s hard to get the vaccination whether by lottery or appointment,” said a 33-year-old part-time worker who waited for nearly three hours and was unsuccessful in the lottery. “Isn’t it the same in the end?”