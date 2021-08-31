10 civilians killed by U.S. drone strike in Kabul, family says

The dead were all from a single extended family who were exiting a car in their modest driveway when the strike hit a nearby vehicle, said Abdul Matin Azizi, a neighbor who saw the attack. Azizi, 20, said the explosion occurred as the family returned home Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Azizi said he ran next door to help and found a gruesome scene, the air thick with smoke. "The bodies were covered in blood and shrapnel, and some of the dead children were still inside the car," he said.

U.S. Central Command said the strike Sunday destroyed an Islamic State car bomb that posed an "imminent" threat to Kabul's airport. It acknowledged reports of civilian casualties but did not release specifics. The attack is the second U.S. drone strike on Afghanistan in response to a suicide bombing and gunfire attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday.

Mourners gathered at a neighbor's home under the shade of a grape arbor. A woman, her face raw from sobbing, approached the garden's entrance in hysterics.

"I lost my daughter, I lost my heart," she screamed, calling out to God before a group of women surrounded her, trying to calm her down. Suma Ahmadi's 2-year-old daughter and three of her brothers were killed in the explosion, said Ahmad Fayaz, a relative.