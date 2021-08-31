IS attacks resurge in Afghanistan after Taliban takes control of capital Kabul

The bloody attack, claimed by ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, has taken many by surprise and the armed extremist group has warned of more attacks after completion of the pull-out of U.S.-led forces from Afghanistan.

The attack on the Kabul airport has been faced by the U.S. military's sharp reaction as it launched drone strikes in the eastern Nangarhar province, killing an alleged attack planner of the terror group.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the incident in Nangarhar, saying two civilians were killed and four others including two children were injured in the unmanned plane attacks.

The attack on the alleged IS hideout in Afghanistan has been termed by the Taliban as breach of the U.S.-Taliban peace deal inked in Doha.

"The airstrike inside Afghanistan is a violation of Doha agreement and America does not have the right to conduct operations in Afghanistan soil," a Taliban senior leader Abdul Haq Waseq was quoted by a local media outlet Tolo News as saying.