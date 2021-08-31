Afghans suffer as U.S. wraps up mission in Afghanistan

Receiving medical treatment at a local hospital here, Bakhsh claimed that he was going to leave Afghanistan with the U.S. military but the terrorist attack at the airport had turned his dream to ash.

In a deadly terrorist attack on the fortified Kabul airport Thursday evening for which ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State group active in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, at least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. soldiers were killed and about 200 others wounded.

"The wave of the blast of the terrorist attack threw me to a polluted water canal next to the wall of the airport," Bakhsh recalled.

The attack rocked Kabul airport amid the evacuation of foreign soldiers and Afghans cooperated with them during the 20 years of the presence of the U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan.

Bakhsh is from the country's central Daykundi province. Like dozens of other injured Afghans, he has been hospitalized in a local hospital.

The U.S. mission, according to the wounded Afghan man, was to "end the war, bring about peace and prosperity in Afghanistan." However, they left the war-torn country in lurch amid "instability, extreme poverty and uncertainty."